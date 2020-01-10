Book Feature: Jesus in the Trailer

Andrew K. Clark, Author

Andrew K. Clark grew up just outside of Asheville reading Tolkien and C. S. Lewis and writing poetry. The Blue Ridge Mountains as well as time spent in Georgia contribute to the sense of place found in his debut collection of poetry, Jesus in the Trailer.

“Whether addressing police violence on the cobblestone streets of Savannah, the loss of a loved one to dementia or coming of age in a trailer park in Appalachia, these poems address matters of faith, death, love, lust and beauty while not masking the pain of Southern history,” he says. “I think many WNC readers will identify with the landscapes described in these poems set in places like barns, mountaintops, camp meetings and deep in the woods in winter.”

The title, from a poem in the work, is meant, Clark says, to decry the notion that a certain kind of piety leads to wealth and success, a “gospel of prosperity” that he says is common in today’s religious thought. “I think the best poetry from this collection emerged when I allowed myself to write about religion and hypocrisy without holding back,” he says. “I think readers of southern gothic fiction may enjoy the book as it has that edge, but there are also many love poems in the book.”