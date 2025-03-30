Lucy Clark Gallery Launches The Carol Clay Center for Reflection and Creativity

This spring, Lucy Clark Gallery and Studio will launch a full schedule of workshops in a newly dedicated space at the back of the gallery. The Carol Clay Center for Reflection and Creativity is named in honor of owner Lucy Clark’s friend, the artist Carol Clay, who passed away in October 2024. “Through the years of friendship with Carol, we always spoke about how we would love to have a space in the area that held creative workshops,” says Clark. “She came to her art later in life, as so many of us do, and she loved seeing others ‘light up’ when they found a particular medium that spoke to them.”

When the decision was made to expand the gallery’s workshop offerings, Clark wanted a name that would set the space apart while carrying a special meaning. A suggestion from fellow artist Jeff Ripple led to the realization that the space should honor Carol’s legacy. “Carol’s husband, Robert, had already donated her professional easel to be used in the space, and the idea immediately resonated with me,” says Clark.

The new workshop space, which can accommodate up to ten students, boasts a full bathroom and kitchenette as well as abundant natural light. Upcoming workshops include Beginning and Intermediate Polymer Clay, Beginning and Intermediate Eco-Printing led by Diane Kuehn, and a Graphic Drawing Class with Julie Willan.

“I have artists that I represent that love to teach, which creates a wealth of opportunity for workshops,” says Clark. “I also have a few artists that offer classes that aren’t in the visual arts arena, which brings diversity to my offerings.”

Clark places great emphasis on ensuring that the workshops are beginner-friendly. “So many people want to put their toe in the water, but are intimidated because they have never had any formal instruction,” says Clark. “It is my core desire to offer workshops where someone can come in, create something, and leave feeling encouraged to explore more.”

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. Find a workshop calendar and register for classes at LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.