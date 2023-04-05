Meet Four Abstract Artists New to Asheville Gallery of Art

Throughout the month of April, Asheville Gallery of Art will highlight the work of new members Shela Anmuth, Kate Colclaser, Kevin Giriunas and Jan Widner in Journey Into Abstract. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, April 7, from 5-8 p.m.

Widner uses many media in her work, including mono-printed papers that she makes herself. “Abstract art allows the use of a variety of materials, tools and methods in each piece,” she says. “The creativity here is endless. Abstract is taking the world as we see it, rearranging it and combining the elements into new experiences.”

Giriunas’ work is created with acrylics, POSCA and graffiti markers, and sometimes alcohol ink, which he applies with tools like Bondo spreaders, regular and foam brushes, silicone scrapers and a palette knife. “My abstract style emerges from a previous life of graffiti, a longing for Art Nouveau and an attempt to make sense of my feelings,” he says.

Encaustic and mixed media artist Colclaser bases most of her work on places she’s traveled to, from the coast of Maine to the Arizona desert. “Not everyone has had the opportunity to see those things, but they can relate to the feeling or atmosphere they evoke,” she says.

“Encaustic allows me to incorporate other water-soluble media like watercolor, pastel, photo transfer and collage to make layers of color and image to get the effect I want.” She says the unpredictability of hot wax as a medium creates a sense of adventure and new perspective in her art.

For Anmuth, her abstract style is inspired by a sense of play. “I love the immediacy and mystery of abstract painting, both the seeing and the making of it,” she says. “I enjoy the yin-yang process of making marks in the moment while adhering to established artistic principles.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.