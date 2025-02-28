Mindful Viewing Enhances the Art Gallery Experience

By Cornelia Scibetta

As I learned to paint, I was instructed to “paint what you see, not what you think you see.” It took some time to understand what this meant. As I practiced painting and then learned to draw, I began to understand. It’s important to see details, colors, shades and shapes. This lesson has stayed with me, and I believe that it applies as well to viewing art; it is important to see what’s really there and to consider what the artist was attempting to communicate.

Of course, viewing works of art really needs to begin before you arrive at the galley. The best galleries will create a space where visitors will have an enriched and enjoyable experience. They are designed to highlight the best features of the art displayed there. The walls will be painted a light color, or even white with a darker color on the ceiling. Gallery spaces need to be designed with a focal point in mind, and lighting must not distort texture or color.

The space should maintain and emphasize the art. Space between each piece allows for sufficient time to focus on each unique piece. Sound can also influence the experience of seeing art.

Tryon Painters and Sculptors has recently completed a gallery renovation with these thoughts in mind. An opening reception for the exhibit Before and After was held on January 25. Feedback on the newly renovated space from visitors and member artists alike was positive. “It’s clean and seems so much more spacious,” says board member Greg Wright, who drew the design of this renovated space. The next exhibit, Louder than Words, will open on Saturday, March 8, at 5 p.m.

When viewing art, there are some simple yet key steps to seeing the most that is there. Make it an enjoyable experience, take your time, be comfortable and be patient. As you look at the art, first see the big picture and then see the details. How does your eye move about the piece? Maybe from the most prominent colors and shapes to the smaller details. How do you feel as you look? How does it move you? Seeing up close is helpful to begin, but take time to step away to view from the distance of about six feet and then from different angles. Getting perspective in this way helps one to really see.

Another practice to viewing art might be to turn away for a few seconds and try to describe to someone what you have just seen. What are the lines, shapes, color and composition? What is the story behind this work? You may find a connection to your own life. It may have touched a memory or feeling from an even distant memory.

Take your time with each piece as you walk through the gallery. Stop at each work to really see the composition, color, shapes and lines, and imagine the story behind the art. It’s a fulfilling experience.

Tryon Painters and Sculptors gallery, gift shop and classrooms are located at 78 North Trade Street, Tryon. Learn more at TryonPaintersandSculptors.com. Cornelia Scibetta is board president for Tryon Painters and Sculptors.