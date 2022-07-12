WNC Crafts: Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair August 5 and 6 in Burnsville

The Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair will take place in downtown Burnsville on Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The fair, coordinated and sponsored by the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce, will feature more than 200 vendors, including more than 40 local artists. “It’s incredibly important to me and our committee that each item is handcrafted, authentic and not mass-produced,” says Christy Wood, executive director of the Chamber. “We are always working to improve our jury process to make sure we accept the best of the best.”

Entertainment will include bluegrass, country, gospel, clogging and a special performance from the Parkway Playhouse. There will be plenty of food for sale, as well. Christine Grubbs, owner of Redfox Creations, is a photographer and resident of Burnsville who will be selling her scenic photography of the area, presented on gallery canvas. “The Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair is held in my hometown around the town square,” she says. “It provides the perfect setting for my art.”

Kem Muller is the owner and maker at Burnsville Candle Company and this will be her second time participating in the fair. “I’ll be selling my hand-poured soy candles with handcrafted wooden lids as well as my wax melts, reed diffusers, t-shirts and candle accessories,” says Muller, who is also chair of the Crafts Fair Committee. “The Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair is a great event that promotes the incredibly diverse talents hiding in the hills of WNC as well as artists and artisans from other states.”

For information, visit YanceyChamber.com/crafts-fair.