New Demonstration Series Comes to Lucy Clark Gallery: Meet the Maker

On the third Saturday of each month beginning in March and running through December, The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio will host a new series called “Meet the Maker.” From 12—4 p.m., a gallery artist will present a demonstration in their chosen medium. Light refreshments will be provided. “Seeing an artist’s work in their chosen field gives potential collectors a window into their process,” says gallery owner Lucy Clark, who will be the first artist in the series, demonstrating her mixed media and clay art on Saturday, March 18. “We can all have an idea of what we think goes into an art form, but watching someone actually do it in real time brings another layer of appreciation.”

On Saturday, April 15, metalsmith Steve Joslyn will demonstrate how he builds wild roses using copper foil. “Education is a cornerstone of metalworking,” he says. “The most common question I am asked is how something is made. The more I am able to share about metalworking the more appreciation they have for the end result.”

Other artists slated to demonstrate at Lucy Clark Gallery in the “Meet the Maker” series include Cathyann Burgess, Molly Sharp, Cynthia Wilson, Diane Kuehn, Marilyn Bailey and Erin Keane.

The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. To learn more, visit LucyClarkGallery.com or call 828.884.5151.