New Morning Gallery Launches Golden Hour Artist Series in August

On Wednesday, August 7, from 4–6 p.m., visit New Morning Gallery for the launch of a brand-new series highlighting local artists. Golden Hour seeks to bring the community into contact with featured artists, other art enthusiasts and the gallery’s collection as a whole. Light refreshments will be served.

“There is a special element to being able to directly speak with an artist about their work, and New Morning Gallery works very hard to connect every person who buys a piece from us to the artist who made it,” says Kara Irani, marketing director for New Morning Gallery, “and this series is meant to further that mission of connection and community.”

In August, meet artists Amy Noack, who paints vibrant abstracts, and Bud Gray, a creator of sculptural woodworks. “New Morning Gallery has long been a place I admire, and to see my work hanging there among so many incredible artists feels surreal,” says Noack. “I look forward to people experiencing the show—it’s full of light and creativity. They will enjoy wandering through the beautiful space, and they’ll leave inspired, I promise!”

The series aims to highlight local artists, while allowing the community to experience a variety of mediums and learn about creative process from the artists. “We want people to feel like both the artwork and the artist are accessible, so that they can go home with their own story of what spoke to them about a particular piece,” says Irani. “Art is a singularly human way to express, connect and experience the world, and we want to foster that through the Golden Hour series.”

Additional events in the series will be held September 18, October 30 and December 11. The events are free and open to the public.

Learn more at NewMorningGallery.com, or by calling 828.274.2831.