Penland Benefit Returns with Live and Online Auctions

The Penland School of Craft Annual Benefit Auction is returning as a hybrid in-person event after two years online. The live event will take place on the Penland campus on August 26 and 27, and the silent online auction will run from Sunday, August 28, through September 2.

On Friday, August 26, the in-person event kicks off with an open house at Penland’s gallery. This will be followed by a reception and an exhibition of all of the auction work, featuring pieces by 150 artists in all media. Attendees will have a chance to place early bids on the online auction items. A Friday afternoon reception will also include a tribute to renowned glass artist Mark Peiser, who is Penland’s 2022 Outstanding Artist Educator.

Saturday begins with a morning reception at Penland’s resident artist studios featuring light breakfast fare and coffee or tea served in handmade souvenir mugs. This will be followed by a buffet lunch and the live auction of 45 pieces led by auctioneer Jesse Miller. “Penland is a place of such beautiful energy,” says Miller. “This is perfectly evident during any benefit auction at Penland. Penland provides an immeasurable good to our world and the auction is one of the greatest supports to that effort.”

Among the live auction items will be works by this year’s featured auction artists: a large drawing by Nancy Blum; a hand-built ceramic vessel by Paul S. Briggs; and a bright-red, sculptural necklace made from thousands of hand-sewn beads by David Chatt. “I can think of no single institution that has offered more opportunities to advance my career,” says Chatt. “Penland is where I go when I need to remember who I am and why it is important to respect and foster that which makes us unique. It is good to know that Penland will continue to offer succor and shelter to people like me, whose talents are not easily rewarded in the world at large and whose charms are at times obscured by a time that values currency over creativity.”

Penland School of Craft is located at 67 Doras Trail, Bakersville. A weekend ticket for the on-campus event is $395, which includes access to the online auctions. Attendance to the online auctions only is $50, which includes an illustrated catalog and the possibility of placing absentee bids on works being sold in the live auction. For more information, visit Penland.org/auction and sign up for auction email newsletters to get updated information and special features.