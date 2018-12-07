The 25th Annual Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular, Magnetic Theatre’s well-loved, R-rated holiday production, will run through Saturday, December 15. Directed by Lucia Del Vecchio, performances are held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. While the title reflects a quarter century of celebration, the show is actually in its ninth year. “We debuted the Bernstein Family in 2010 with the 27th Annual Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular and haven’t looked back since,” says producer Chall Gray. “Some say the Bernsteins are numerically challenged, others just say they’re overly intoxicated. Either way—they put on one crazy holiday show.” Gray explains that the goal in creating the Bernsteins was to create “a raunchy, sketch-comedy escape from the holidays— basically the exact opposite of the classic Christmas shows we all know and love. Considering that we’re now going on multiple years in a row of sellout shows, it seems like it’s a perfect fit with Asheville.”

Even if you’ve attended the show in past years, actor Tracey Johnston- Crum, who plays Judy Bernstein, says there will be new laughs in this year’s production. “Thanks to the efforts of some amazing writers and designers who openly welcome contributions from a wild and weird cast, the Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular is rewritten each and every year,” she says. “The world is in a constant state of flux and the Bernsteins thrive on the satirization of these ever-changing current events and pop culture moments.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at TheMagneticTheatre.org or at the door. Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District.