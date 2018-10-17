47th LEAF Festival Returns to Lake Eden

The 47th LEAF Festival will return to the grounds of Black Mountain’s Lake Eden from Thursday, October 18, through Sunday, October 21. The theme for this year’s fall installment of the festival is Bringing It Home. “Of all the places we plant our roots, few things bring us home in our hearts like music,” says LEAF performing arts director Ehren Cruz. “Music holds a way of guiding us to a place of inner peace, joy and sanctuary unlike anything in this world. For the 47th LEAF Festival, we have scoured the globe to find artists that strike that special chord that connects us to our origins.” Music headliners for the festival include alternative hip-hop trio Digable Planets, rock’n’roll bluegrass group Railroad Earth and Latin jazz icon Eddie Palmieri’s Salsa Orchestra. Youth performers and Culture Keepers from the LEAF International Costa Rica and Mexico cultural arts education programs will also be featured onstage throughout the weekend.

“This LEAF we will feature more artistic installation, environmental build-outs and roaming performers than ever before, creating a feeling of continuous wonder and revelry throughout the grounds,” says Cruz. “The majesty of the leaves changing colors across Lake Eden and the Blue Ridge Mountain line is breathtaking to behold. Also, the warm fi res at night and festive harvest atmosphere of the fall festival create an environment wholly unique to the blossoming energy of our spring event.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheLeaf.org.