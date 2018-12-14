A Celtic Christmas with Jamie Laval

Award-winning violinist and storyteller Jamie Laval presents his Celtic Christmas: Music and Stories for the Deep Midwinter on Saturday, December 29, at 8 p.m. at Asheville Community Theatre. The annual performance features music, dance, poetry and stories that capture the beauty and atmosphere of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Iceland during the Winter Solstice and Christmas.

“About a third of this year’s songs are completely new to the program,” says Laval. “Irish-style guitarist Eamon Sefton and Celtic harp player Eryn Jones Fuson are joining the cast for the first time as well, resulting in a toetapping groove in the faster melodies and a rich harmonic texture in the slower songs.”

Champion Irish step dancer Claire Shirey, bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Rosalind Buda and soprano Megan McConnell are also among the nationally acclaimed performers joining Laval on stage. “I’m proud that with just a few performers, minimal tech and a shoestring budget, we’re able to craft a show that has as much variety, color, innovation and emotional depth as the big-budget touring productions,” says Laval. “It comes down to the passion and sincerity of everyone in our tiny troupe.”

The event marks the official release of Laval’s new album, a three-year long project aimed at highlighting previously unknown or long-forgotten holiday music from the British Isles, Brittany and Iceland.

Asheville Community Theatre is located at 34 East Walnut Street. Tickets are $35 standard, $40 premium and can be purchased at AshevilleTheatre.org. For more information, call 828.254.1320 or visit Facebook.com/JamieLavalOfficial or twitter.com/JamieLaval.