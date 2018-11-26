Seasonal hit A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas returns to the Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) Mainstage through Saturday, December 22. The show, which broke box office records at its 2017 premier, features holiday songs, dances and iconic winter scenes. “The upcoming production has the same uplifting feeling and holiday spirit as the original,” says show creator Matthew Glover, “but everything is brand new, from the Christmas medleys to the Rockette-style dance routines.”

Featured performers include The FRP Chorus, children’s choirs from four WNC counties and students of FRP’s Studio 52 and Pat’s School of Dance, in Hendersonville. The adult ensemble includes FRP favorites Scott Treadway, Maddie Franke, Emily Fallon, Claire Griffin, Ben Hope, Katie Barton-Hope, Ryan Guerra and Jason Watson. In total, 83 cast members will showcase their dance, vocal and instrumental skills.

“Sixty of the 83 performers will take to the stage each night, so the sheer magnitude of the show is exciting,” says Glover. “As are the lyrical and ballet numbers, which are truly some of the most breathtaking moments.”

The Flat Rock Playhouse Clyde and Nina Allen Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$50 and can be purchased by calling 828.693.0731 or 866.732.8008 (toll free) or online at FlatRockPlayhouse.org.