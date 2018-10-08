A Sampling of October at Isis

It’s a colorful mix of sounds from musicians and songwriters this month at Isis Music Hall, including a hometown band on Halloween to remind audiences what talent there is in our midst.

On Wednesday, October 10, at 7 p.m., UK-based Sarah McQuaid performs in the Lounge. Multi-talented as an instrumentalist and vocalist, she was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ards International Guitar Festival in Northern Ireland. McQuaid’s first visit to Asheville has stuck with her for many years. “The first time I ever performed in Asheville was way back in the late 1970s as a member of the Chicago Children’s Choir,” she says. “We did a 10-day tour every year and I still have my childhood diary mentioning the Asheville concert!” Her fifth album, If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous, was released this year to critical acclaim. Tickets are $20.

It’s An Evening with Slaid Cleaves on Sunday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage. This will be the highly praised songwriter’s fifth appearance at Isis. The Maine-born Cleaves lives in Texas. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.

Rhythm Future Quartet takes the stage on Friday, October 19, at 9 p.m. New England’s premier Gypsy Jazz group, the musicians take their name from a Django Reinhardt tune. They have performed all over the US, and, says violinist and bandleader Jason Anick, “We are looking forward to sharing our unique approach to the music of Django Reinhardt with the true music lovers of the Asheville community.” Tickets are $15.

Asheville’s own Empire Strikes Brass presents Night of the Living Disco on Wednesday, October 31, at 9 p.m. This Halloween Night concert includes a photo booth and costume contest. The band’s high-energy brass/funk/rock sound is rooted in the New Orleans Brass Band tradition. Tickets for the Main Stage standing show are $15.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.