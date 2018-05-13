ACDT Presents Alice in Wonderland

Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre (ACDT) celebrates 39 years of modern dance and 47 years of dance education with a new production of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Performances will be held on the weekends of May 18–20 and 25–27, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays at the BeBe Theatre in Asheville.

“Our interpretation of the original story by Carroll changes dramatically depending on the dancers portraying the main characters,” says ACDT founder and director Susan Collard. “This year, they are very strong in technique and theatre skills so those aspects will be illuminated.”

The production features students of ACDT’s New Studio of Dance, as well as internationally known puppeteer Edwin Salas, who created the White Rabbit puppet for the performance. The story, interpreted by Susan Collard and ACDT co-director Giles Collard, is a colorful and surreal adventure with favorites such as Alice and the Mad Hatter as well as lesser-known characters including the Duchess and her pig child.

“The bizarre characters have always been favorites,” says Susan. “We have produced Alice in Wonderland three times over the years in Asheville and the performances always sell out.”

BeBe Theatre is located at 20 Commerce Street, in Asheville. Seating is very limited. Advance purchase tickets are $12 for students and seniors, $15 general admission. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for students, $18 general admission. Advance tickets may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 828.254.2621. For more information, visit acdt.org.