ACMS Announces New Season

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) has announced the lineup for its 67th season. The ACMS program committee selected chamber ensembles from all over the world that will offer an award-winning and engaging repertoire for the 2019–2020 season. “Every year provides our community with a varied diet of first-class performances,” says Valerie Poullette Altman, president of the Board of Trustees for the ACMS. “There are no favorites for me with this lineup. I’m just excited to hear the transformative performances along with our loyal family of chamber music appreciators.”

On September 27, New York-based Harlem Quartet will kick off the season with a diverse program including works by Mendelssohn, Balcom, Brahms and López-Gavilán. The ATOS Trio will perform a selection of piano trios by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Shostakovich on November 1. In 2020, audiences can look forward to the Schumann Quartet on February 28; Calefax on April 5; and the Jupiter String Quartet with Michael Brown on May 15. All concerts will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville and the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Diana Wortham Theatre).

For information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org.