ACMS New Season Features World-Class Musicians

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents a distinguished roster of internationally acclaimed ensembles for its 2018-19 season, including the Aspen String Trio, Calidore String Quartet, Trio Karénine (Piano Trio), Takács String Quartet and Pianist Garrick Ohlsson, Ying Quartet and Cellist Zuill Bailey, and Asheville’s Schubertiade. Concerts will be held at both the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville and the Diana Wortham Theatre.

“It’s difficult to pick highlights from our upcoming season as all the chamber ensembles are world-class,” says ACMS president Valerie Poullette Altman. “This line-up showcases ACMS’s role as one of Asheville’s leading music presenters.”

The season opens with Degenerate, a themed concert by the Aspen String Trio on Friday, September 28, at 8 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. The trio’s members, violinist David Perry, violist Victoria Chiang and cellist Mike Mermagen, have played together for more than 20 years in prestigious venues around the globe. Degenerate, which features the music of composers tragically suppressed by the Nazi regime, is filled with commentary and music of profound beauty and hope by Krása, Gál, Klein and Weinberg.

“With the tragic and evil behavior of that time period, there was a human need and ability to make incredible art and beauty,” says Chiang. “That genius, creative spirit and life-affirming hope shines through in the music of Klein and Krása in spite of their horrific suffering.”

On November 30, the Calidore String Quartet presents The Great Fugue, with music by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Trio Karénine’s January 13 performance includes works by Schumann, Ravel and Weinberg. On March 19, the Takács String Quartet and pianist Garrick Ohlsson will perform music by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Amy Beach.

“Having the Takács String Quartet and pianist Garrick Ohlsson performing together during the Amadeus Festival is exceptional,” says Altman. “These are giants who teach the giants.”

The Ying Quartet and cellist Zuill Bailey present the music of Bach, Schumann and Schubert on April 26 and Asheville’s Schubertiade celebrates the work of legendary composer Franz Schubert on May 10. The Schubertiade features award-winning violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley, Grammy-nominated cellist Peter Wiley and world-famous pianist Robert Levin, performing Schubert’s only two piano trios.

“The piano trio concert, with Asheville’s own Noah Bendix-Balgley, is an addition to our regular season,” says Altman. “Noah is not only the first concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic but is dedicated to performing and recording chamber music with world-renowned musicians.”

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ashevillechambermusic.org or call Sarah McAlinn at 828.575.7427.