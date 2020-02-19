ACMS Presents Schumann Quartet

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents the Schumann Quartet in concert on Friday, February 28, at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. Their performance includes Mozart’s String Quartet No. 20 in D major, K. 499; Debussy’s String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10; and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44, No. 2.

“The program reflects the Classical period with a late composition by Mozart, the Romantic period is represented by Mendelssohn and the Impressionist period by Debussy,” says ACMS board member and programming committee co-chair Polly Feitzinger. “This is a concert that chamber music enthusiasts will truly enjoy.”

The ensemble is made up of brothers Mark, Erik and Ken Schumann, who have played together since their early childhood in Germany, and Estonianborn Liisa Randalu, who joined the group in 2012. In addition to their energy and technical skill, the four are known for their strong connection and ability to communicate without words.

“I recall watching a live performance of the Schumann Quartet several years ago and alerting our committee to put them on our list of top quartets to consider for the coming season,” says Feitzinger. “The three brothers and young violist were incredibly vibrant and had what I felt was an unusual ability to connect with the audience.”

The group is currently completing the final year of a three-year residency at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. They are also part of the opera production Inferno at Opera Frankfurt and are participating in a long-term residency at the Robert-Schumann-Saal in Düsseldorf. They have received many awards, including the Opus Klassik Award for their 2018 album Intermezzo. Their 2017 album Landscapes received the Jahrespreis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik and five Diapasons, and was selected as Editor’s Choice by BBC Music Magazine. The quartet won the 2016 Best Newcomers of the Year Award from BBC Music Magazine for their previous album, Mozart Ives Verdi.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville is located at 1 Edwin Place, Asheville. Tickets are $40 general admission. Youth under 25 are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.575.7427 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org.