ACMS Presents Zuill Bailey and the Ying Quartet

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents Grammy Awardwinning cellist Zuill Bailey with the Ying Quartet, in concert on Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. “The Ying Quartet has performed in the Asheville Chamber Music Series four times since 2003, and Bailey was an audience favorite as soloist with the Asheville Symphony,” says ACMS board member Polly Feitzinger. “The Quartet teamed up with Bailey in 2016 for a recording and the chemistry was such that this is their second tour together.”

The program opens with Bailey performing J.S. Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, possibly the most immediately recognizable solo work for the instrument. The Ying Quartet then joins Bailey to offer two quintets: Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A Minor, op. 129, and Schubert’s Quintet in C for Two Violins, Viola and Two Cellos. “Chamber music enthusiasts will find Schubert’s string quartet featuring two cellos to be of particular interest,” says Feitzinger.

Widely known as one of the premiere cellists in the world, Bailey is a distinguished soloist, recitalist, artistic director and teacher. He has been featured with symphony orchestras worldwide and is a renowned recording artist with more than 20 titles. The Ying Quartet, known for combining communicative performances with an imaginative view of chamber music, is held in equal esteem. Their belief that concert music can be a meaningful part of everyday life has drawn the foursome to perform in many settings besides the world’s most prominent concert halls.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville is located at 1 Edwin Place in Asheville. Tickets are $40 general admission. Youth are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org, call 828.5757427 or email support@AshevilleChamberMusic.org.