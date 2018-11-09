Acoustic Corner Launches BMCA’s Holiday Season

A welcome crispness in the air, classes in full swing, the fall Front Porch Theatre production wrapping up—all are signs to those who participate in the many offerings at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) that the holidays are right around the corner.

And if the holidays are near, it must be time for the annual Acoustic Corner Instructor’s Concert. On Saturday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m., BMCA will welcome this talented and diverse group of musicians, who split their time between busy concert schedules and teaching at Acoustic Corner, the iconic fine stringed instrument shop tucked away in the heart of Black Mountain. The concerts are a 12-year tradition.

“Something special always happens when this eclectic group of musicians takes the stage together,” says Joe Friddle, who took ownership of Acoustic Corner in 2016. “It’s no wonder this concert has become the kick-off event for the holiday season for so many.”

The mix of talent this year may include Laurie Fisher, Billy Presnell, David Zoll, Matt Kinne and Gary Mackey, who took the BMCA stage for the first time last year and dazzled the audience with his fiddling. These musicians/ instructors are all well respected in the community and put on quite a show. It is not uncommon for a former instructor or two to join the sound celebration, delighting audiences each year.

“We have had a long and positive relationship with Acoustic Corner,” says Gale Jackson, BMCA executive director. “Since Joe has taken ownership, that relationship continues to grow. He really understands the vibrant and vital work we do here and the impact the Arts Center has on the community.”

During intermission, concertgoers may purchase CDs from any of the musicians or enjoy a glass of wine while strolling through the BMCA’s Upper Gallery. The current gallery exhibit is the Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League’s juried show, featuring a wide variety of works from local artists.

December Events

A few weeks later, on Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m., Connie Regan-Blake hosts workshop participants in an enchanting evening of storytelling in A Slice of Life: An Evening of Stories. Regan-Blake is a master storyteller who shares her experience and knowledge in regular workshops, one of which focuses on storytelling performance and taking the step up onto the stage. As part of this workshop, her participants have the opportunity to exercise these new skills in a formal performance setting. Thus, A Slice of Life brings together several unique tellers’ voices to create a delightful storytelling experience.

On Sunday, December 2, at 3 p.m., the Mountain Folk Harpers, led by acclaimed Celtic harpist Sue Richards, will gather on the Arts Center’s stage to share traditional and holiday songs. Last year’s event featured 10 harpists from throughout the region.

BMCA invites everyone to join in celebrations of the upcoming holidays with art, drama, music, story and song.

The Upper Gallery is free and open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are $20 for the Acoustic Corner concert; $15/$20 for A Slice of Life; and $10 for the Mountain Folk Harpers. All tickets can be purchased at BlackMountainArts.org or by calling 828.669.0930. The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street in Black Mountain.