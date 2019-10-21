Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas Come to Marshall

The Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) presents Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas in concert Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Madison County Arts Center in downtown Marshall. Fraser, an acclaimed Scottish fiddler, and Haas, a virtuosic cellist, will perform Scottish dance tunes with cutting-edge string explorations.

“We’re excited to give the audience a chance to see the music at the roots of our mountain fiddling, and to do so in our newly renovated space,” says Laura Boosinger, MCAC executive director. “This will be our first concert there.”

Fraser and Haas have performed together for 20 years as a result of Fraser’s search for a cellist who could help return the instrument to its historical role at the heart of Scottish dance music. The pair continue to thrill audiences internationally with their technique, joy and spontaneity.

“I met Alasdair at a fiddle camp when I was 11 years old, after two years of studying cello with the Suzuki method,” says Haas. “Scottish music spoke to me in a very deep way as soon as I heard it and I fell in love with the community surrounding it.”

Fraser and Haas’ debut recording, Fire & Grace, won the Scots Trad Music Album of the Year award, the Scottish equivalent of a GRAMMY. Since its release, the two have gone on to record three more critically acclaimed albums that blend a profound understanding of Scottish tradition with innovative music. In addition to performing, both motivate generations of string players through their teaching at fiddle camps across the globe.