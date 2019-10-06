AmiciMusic Concert Bene ts Food Pantry

AmiciMusic presents Elaine Stritch: A Broadway Baby at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher on Friday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m. The concert features vocalist Carol Duermit performing Stritch’s signature songs written by composers including Stephen Sondheim, Noel Coward, Leonard Bernstein and Irving Berlin. Duermit is accompanied by pianist/ AmiciMusic artistic director Daniel Weiser. The show’s creator and director Francis Cullinan will narrate stories of Stritch’s life throughout the performance.

“After a lot of research for revues involving some of the great American and British composers, I realized that Stritch’s name appeared frequently in reference to their work, so I got serious about a tribute to her,” says Cullinan. “Although she was sometimes a rather naughty colleague, her performances became legendary.”

Stritch was one of the last grand dames of Broadway. Her career spanned almost 70 years and her powerful voice was often compared to Ethel Merman, for whom Stritch was the understudy in the 1952 musical Call Me Madam. Stritch rose to stardom as the original Joanne in Stephen Sondheim’s Company in 1970. Her one-woman show, Elaine Stritch at Liberty, won the 2002 Tony Award for best special theatrical event. She received four other Tony nominations and won Emmys for her regular roles on Law and Order and 30 Rock. She appeared in cameos in numerous films.

“Elaine Stritch was a hoot, as well as an impassioned performer with a singular ability to bring a song to life in a way no one else could,” says Duermit. “I look forward to digging into the lyrics of some of her favorite numbers and not just singing them but truly performing them in a way that will honor her memory.”

A portion of proceeds from the show go to the Calvary Episcopal Food Pantry, which served more than 17,000 people in 2018, and continues to grow.