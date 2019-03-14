AmiciMusic: Mostly Mozart

From Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17, the chamber music organization AmiciMusic will present Mostly Mozart, featuring the debut of wind ensemble Breaking Winds. Also included in the weekend of performances is A Night in Vienna, a program of operatic scenes performed by Asheville favorites: baritone Jonathan Ross, soprano Amanda Horton and pianist Daniel Weiser, AmiciMusic’s artistic director.

“Wind music was a popular genre in the 18th and 19th centuries,” says Weiser. “Unfortunately, the expense of financing these groups became prohibitive and this music is rarely heard in concert today.”

Breaking Winds is an ensemble, co-directed by clarinetist Steve Loew and Hendersonville Youth Orchestra manager Dorian Neuendorf, that plans to bring wind music back to popularity by combining the talents of top musicians from the Asheville Symphony, Brevard Philharmonic, Hendersonville Symphony, Greenville Symphony and Knoxville Symphony orchestras.

Breaking Winds’ performance, Wild Winds, can be heard on Friday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville; on Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. at a private home in Hendersonville; and on Sunday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Brevard.

A Night in Vienna will present scenes from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, Don Giovanni and The Magic Flute as well as Lehar’s The Merry Widow and Strauss’ Die Fledermaus on Saturday, March 16, at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Asheville and on Sunday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Brevard.

For more information about AmiciMusic’s Mostly Mozart Festival and to buy tickets in advance, visit AmiciMusic.org.