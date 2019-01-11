AmiciMusic: Opus One

AmiciMusic, an award-winning organization dedicated to presenting high-quality chamber music concerts in intimate spaces and non-traditional venues, begins 2019 with Opus One–Great Piano Quartets by Mendelssohn, Suk and Dvorák. The concert series, held Friday, January 11, through Sunday, January 13, features the first published works of Felix Mendelssohn and Josef Suk as well as a movement from a quartet by Suk’s mentor and father-in-law, Antonín Dvorák. The program is performed by brother and sister team Emmanuel Borowsky, on violin, and Frances Borowsky, on cello, along with violist Anna Pelczer and pianist/artistic director Daniel Weiser.

“I have always been fascinated by the early works of great composers,” says Weiser. “It is astonishing to see how many of them produced incredible compositions while they were still teenagers and new at their craft.”

Much like these composers, the Borowsky siblings are musical prodigies who have performed around the world from a very young age. Now in their twenties, they have appeared in concert in more than 30 countries as part of American Virtuosi, a Baltimore-based family of musicians. “Emmanuel and Frances bring a truly youthful passion and energy that is perfect for these very emotional and virtuosic pieces,” says Weiser. “I think they have a natural inclination for, and innate understanding of, these works written by fellow prodigies.”

Hungarian-American violist Anna Pelczer currently lives and freelances in Germany where she is in high demand at many European music festivals. Pianist Daniel Weiser has performed in more than 25 countries and was the 1996 U.S. Artistic Ambassador of Music, which resulted in a two-month tour of the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Performances will be held at a private home in Hendersonville, White Horse Black Mountain, Isis Music Hall in West Asheville and Asheville Presbyterian Church. To learn more and reserve tickets, visit AmiciMusic.org.