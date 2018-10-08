AmiciMusic: The Next Generation

AmiciMusic, Asheville’s award-winning chamber music organization, presents The Next Generation, featuring Aaron Lipsky on clarinet and Aaron Chen on cello in a series of concerts Friday, October 12, through Sunday, October 14. Daniel Weiser, AmiciMusic’s pianist and artistic director, will accompany the two high-school students in trios by Beethoven and Brahms, and Lipsky and Chen will also perform virtuosic solos.

“It’s always exciting to hear great young talent,” Weiser says. “One of our missions at AmiciMusic has been to promote the next generation and to give them real professional opportunities to play great chamber music in front of discerning audiences.”

Lipsky began playing clarinet at age 11. A sophomore at A. C. Reynolds High School, he attended the Brevard Music Center (BMC) Summer Institute and Festival as the youngest student in 2017 and as a BMC Scholar this year. He currently performs with the Asheville Symphony Youth and the Land of the Sky Symphonic Band.

A junior at Christ School, Chen has been studying cello for 11 years. Recognitions include fi rst place in the Asheville Concerto Competition and leader of the Asheville Young Musicians Club. He is currently principal cellist of Carolina Youth Symphony.

Weiser met Lipsky when he was 12 and was impressed by Lipsky’s stage presence and technical ability. “Aaron then introduced me to his cellist friend, Aaron Chen, who had been to Brevard Summer Music Festival with him,” Weiser says, “and it was clear that Mr. Chen was another fantastic young talent. They might be teenagers, but they certainly sound like professionals.”

Performances will be held in Hendersonville and Biltmore Lake, at Asheville Presbyterian Church and at White Horse Black Mountain. To learn more and reserve tickets, visit AmiciMusic.org.