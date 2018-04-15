Asheville Music School Rocks Classic Beatles Album

The sixth annual Sound Effects concert to benefit Asheville Music School (AMS) will be held on Thursday, April 19, from 6–10 p.m. at Isis Music Hall. The featured headliner will showcase AMS teachers and advanced students covering the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album with full instrumentation.

This is the third, and possibly most challenging, Beatles album that Sound Effects has performed, according to the band’s musical director Ryan Reardon. “I think the audience will appreciate that we are playing Beatles’ songs that the Beatles themselves never performed live and the fact that we do it at such a high level,” says Reardon.

The event will also feature AMS Outreach ensembles, including the AMS rock band Minør and the pop band Vinyl Crossroads, as well as performances by AMS teachers, including gypsy jazz group Hot Club of Asheville. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on a variety of silent auction and raffle items donated by area businesses, including vacation getaways and a day of recording at Echo Mountain Recording Studio.

“Everyone can feel the creativity and love that goes into the show and they really respond to that,” says AMS executive director Charlotte Sommers. “Every year, it just keeps getting better.”

Isis Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and $7 for children under 12. Admission is free for ages 2 and younger. Purchase advance tickets at isisasheville.com. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy dining at Isis prior to the show. A portion of dinner sales will be donated to AMS. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 828.575.2737.