Asheville Musicians Team Up for Acoustic Show

It’s an evening of trans-Pacific Americana music when three musicians with ties to Asheville take the stage at Ambrose West on Friday, June 8, at 8 p.m. Anya Hinkle, a singer and songwriter with Asheville-based Tellico, will join Akira Satake, an Asheville potter and banjo player from Osaka, Japan, and fi ddler Duncan Wickel, an Asheville native who lives in New York and tours with other well-known musicians. Hinkle and Satake have collaborated musically over the years, producing a sound that she describes as combining “an authentic Appalachian musical style with a Japanese aesthetic and sensitivity.”

“The sets will be comprised of original compositions or unique interpretations of both American and Japanese songs with fiddle, cello, banjo, shamisen, guitar and voice,” says Hinkle. A Virginia native, Hinkle recorded her first solo studio album, Forsaken Winds, last year. Satake discovered the banjo by listening to his brother’s Flatt and Scruggs recordings while growing up in Japan. When he was in his twenties, he relocated to New York City, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, among other venues. He has also mastered the shamisen, a Japanese, banjo-like instrument.

Wickel, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center and has taught in 22 countries. He composes and plays violin and cello in genres ranging from Irish and bluegrass to jazz and funk.

The performance will “celebrate acoustic music that perfectly reflects the incredible music scene in Asheville,” Hinkle says.

For ticket information, visit ambrosewest.com. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 the day of the show and $22 for VIP seating in the first three rows.