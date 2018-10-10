Asheville Symphony Orchestra Masterworks 2

By Natasha Anderson

The Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) presents an evening of Austrian and German music on Saturday, October 13, at 8 p.m. at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in downtown Asheville. The concert is conducted by ASO music director Darko Butorac and includes compositions by Beethoven, Mozart and Schumann.

“This program is a musical version of a Dark ‘n’ Stormy,” says Butorac. “All three pieces are moody and spend much time in the minor keys.”

The evening begins with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, a musical depiction of the hero’s journey that moves from dark and chaotic tones to blazing heroic victory. Next, internationally acclaimed violinist Adele Anthony joins the symphony for Mozart’s “Turkish” Violin Concerto. The piece, which provides contrast to the two heavier works on the program, combines warmth, humor and violin athleticism.

“To perform Mozart well, you have to have an atmosphere of chamber music, as there is tremendous give and take between the ensemble and the soloist,” says Butorac. “Ms. Anthony brings invaluable perspective to the “Turkish” Concerto, not just as a virtuosic soloist but also as an active and experienced chamber musician.”

The evening concludes with Schumann’s Fourth Symphony, composed in 1841 during his happy first year of marriage to his beloved wife, Clara Wieck, who was a talented pianist and composer. The piece features flutes, oboes and harps and contains intimate lyricism and blazing climaxes.

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium is located at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville. Single tickets start at $24 and prices vary by seating section. Reduced youth pricing is available. Single tickets and ticket packages can be purchased online at AshevilleSymphony.org, by phone at 828.254.7046, or in person at the Asheville Symphony offices at 27 College Place, Suite 100, or the U.S. Cellular Center box office.