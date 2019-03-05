ASO Presents Pianists Weiss and Wosner

By Natasha Anderson

On Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m., Asheville Symphony welcomes star pianists Orion Weiss and Shai Wosner for a recital of works for two pianos or four hands at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Asheville. The recital pairs Schubert’s Grand Duo Sonata in C major, D. 812 and Brahms’s Sonata in F minor, Op. 34b with two works from contemporary composer David Lang: gravity (2005) and after gravity (2007).

“These two massive pieces of chamber music are complemented with two very different ones by Lang,” says Wosner. “Although they are not directly connected to either the Schubert or the Brahms, they serve as preludes to each half of the concert and each of them segues into the bigger, Romantic work almost seamlessly.”

Wosner and Weiss take on this demanding program with artistry, creativity and impeccable technique honed through acclaimed individual careers as well as more than 15 years performing together. Both are alumni of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s Bowers Program and former students of Emanuel Ax.

“Four-hand and two-piano repertoire is very challenging in some ways, but also very rewarding because essentially you are sometimes supposed to sound like one instrument and sometimes like a whole orchestra,” says Wosner. “The great reward comes not only from facing the challenges of coordination and pedaling but also from the fact that Weiss and I are very close friends from our school days.”

Central United Methodist Church is located at 27 Church Street, in Asheville. Tickets for the recital are $33 for adults and $15 for youth. On-stage seating tickets are also available for $50. To purchase tickets, call 828.254.7046, visit the Asheville Symphony Office at 27 College Place, Suite 100, or go to AshevilleSymphony.org.