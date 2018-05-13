ASYO Spring Concert

By Natasha Anderson

On Tuesday, May 15, the Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra (ASYO) will display its skills in a spring concert at 6:30 p.m. at Asheville High School Auditorium.

“The musical development of the orchestra has been quite substantial over the past three years,” says Asheville Symphony Orchestra education coordinator and ASYO manager Cara Jenkins. “It’s going to be an incredible evening presented by some of the area’s most talented young orchestral musicians.”

The program features three beloved favorites, Rossini’s William Tell Overture, Fauré’s Élégie for cello and orchestra and Copland’s An Outdoor Overture. The Élégie will feature the winner of the ASYO’s annual Spotlight on Young Musicians competition, cellist Aaron Chen.

“Aaron is a captivating performer, and brings out the drama and melancholy of Fauré’s Élégie with the powerful tone of a soloist,” says ASYO music director Emily Schaad. “He plays with a musical presence that is beyond his years.”

In addition to featuring Chen, the concert will also highlight several of ASYO’s graduating seniors, many of whom are top musicians in the state.

ASYO serves more than 200 of the best young musicians in the greater Asheville area. The program consists of four orchestras, in addition to woodwind, brass, percussion and chamber music ensembles. Auditions for young people who are interested in joining the ranks of the ASYO will be held May 18–20. Registration is available at ashevillesymphony.org.

Asheville High School Auditorium is located at 419 McDowell Street. Tickets are $10, and will be available at the door and online at ashevillesymphony.org.