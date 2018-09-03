Audio Drama Palimpsest To Release Second Season

Palimpsest, an Asheville-based audio drama, will launch its second season on Tuesday, September 4. The first season of Palimpsest explored the identity and memories of fictional character Anneliese Glaser (performed by Hayley Heninger) through audio notes with her former therapist. As of July 2018, Palimpsest had surpassed 15,000 downloads from listeners all over the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Europe.

The creation of Palimpsest was inspired by recent audio dramas like Alice Isn’t Dead and The Bright Sessions, as well as writer and producer Jamieson Ridenhour’s personal love of ghost stories. “The theme of memories and their basic unreliability fascinates me, and ghost stories seem a natural way to explore that idea—that the past comes back in ways you don’t expect,” he says. As Ridenhour began dabbling in the audio drama format, he met Heninger, who was not only a gifted actor but also a fan of podcasts.

The pair began working on Palimpsest’s first season in April of 2017 and the series ran bi-weekly from October of 2017 until March of 2018. Season Two will also be released biweekly for ten episodes. “We can’t reveal too much about Season Two except to say that it is a completely different story, different setting and different character,” says Ridenhour. “It will follow the same format as Season One—primarily a single voice telling a story to someone that we get to listen in on—and it will hit the same themes. Our show is about identity, memory and the things that haunt you, and we hope to use each season to explore those themes in new and interesting ways.”

For more information, visit thepalimpsestpodcast.com.