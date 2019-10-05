BalletX at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts presents BalletX, performing Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12, at 8 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre. The contemporary Philadelphia-based ballet company unites distinguished choreographers with an outstanding troupe of world-class dancers to forge new works of athleticism, emotion and grace.

“Wortham Center is committed to supporting and presenting the work of new artists who represent the future of the genre,” says the Center’s managing director Rae Geoffrey. “BalletX is one such company climbing to the top, consistently receiving rave reviews from critics and industry professionals.”

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, and now under the direction of Cox as artistic and executive director, BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique. The company is committed to producing new works that bring the combined visions of choreographers and dancers to life and cultivate audience enthusiasm for bold new dance.

“BalletX’s unique repertoire celebrates the form of ballet while giving it a modern feel—infusing it with athleticism, contemporary storytelling and emotion,” says Geoffrey.

The company will conduct a master class for pre-professional dancers on Thursday, October 10, at 4 p.m. and a public dance master class for all skill levels on Saturday, October 12, at 11 a.m. Both classes are held in the Wortham Center’s Henry LaBrun Studio. A pre-performance discussion with the company takes place at 7 p.m. in the Center’s Tina McGuire Theatre.