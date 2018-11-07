Banjo Picking Classes Offered November 10

The nonprofit Village Productions will holds its annual North Carolina Banjo Clinic Thursday, November 8, through Saturday, November 10, at Crosspoint Community Church in Asheville’s Montford neighborhood. Fifteen professional instructors will teach classes in bluegrass and clawhammer picking for beginner, intermediate and advanced banjo players. Slow and medium tempo jam sessions and afternoon presentations will also be held.

“Since 1991, our mission at Village Productions has been to advance the positive power of music by providing affordable and high-quality music education through instructional clinics, special events and concerts,” says director Rod Johnston. Village Productions began holding acoustic clinics in Western North Carolina in 2008, and this year will mark the first time for a three-day format.

Johnston began playing banjo in 1973, and with one banjo clinic in Seattle, Village Productions was born. “All of our instructors have been playing for many years,” he says. “Most of them are professional musicians and/or instructors. They are involved, dedicated and successful at craft. And they know how to teach.”

All ages are welcome to attend one, two or three days of instruction. Clinics will be held from 12–9 p.m. on Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“We have multiple levels of instruction beginning with those who have never held a banjo before to seasoned professionals seeking to gain greater skills,” Johnston says.

To learn more or to register for classes, visit VPMusic.org. Crosspoint Community Church is located at 119 Cumberland Avenue in Asheville. Clinic costs range from $110 per day to $395 for all three days. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.