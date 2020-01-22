Bardo Arts Center 2020 Season Opens February 9

The Bardo Arts Center (BAC) brings drama, jazz and ballet to the Performance Hall stage this spring. The season opens with a film screening of Kinky Boots from London’s Theatre Royal, presented as a part of the BAC Sunday Cinema Series. The musical will be shown in HD on the big screen in the BAC Performance Hall on February 9 at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, March 5, the John Brown Big Band takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. The professional big band jazz ensemble is led by John Brown, director of the Jazz Program and associate professor of the practice of music at Duke University. “This particular ensemble offers a rather wide variety of repertoire, focusing on music of the most influential composers and big band leaders of the past hundred years,” says Pavel Wlosok, professor of jazz at WCU. The John Brown Big Band performs the music and arrangements of legends including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Mel Tormé, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Duke Ellington and Woody Herman. “These type of ‘ghost’ bands play an important role in preserving the jazz art form and therefore are extremely important to our local community’s learning both on and off campus,” says Wlosok.

Another BAC Sunday Cinema Series film screening will close the season on May 5 at 3 p.m. This screening will feature Swan Lake performed by the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow.

The WCU Fine Art Museum will be open at least one hour prior to each ticketed performance. For tickets and further information, please visit Arts.wcu.edu/FeaturedEvents or call 828.227.ARTS.