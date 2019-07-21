Bardo Arts Center Announces Fall Season

The WCU Bardo Arts Center (BAC) has announced a full lineup for its fall season. On Thursday, October 24, at 7:30 p.m., string quartet ETHEL will perform with Taos Pueblo flutist Robert Mirabal, a three-time Grammy Award winner. ETHEL and Mirabal have created a collaborative performance titled The River, which is inspired by the connection between water and life. The River features music, narrative and ritual, highlighting Native American traditions in an innovative new form of cross-cultural performance.

On Tuesday, November 19, at 7:30 p.m., BAC will host An Evening with David Sedaris, a speaking engagement with the prize-winning author and NPR correspondent. Sedaris will also be signing copies of his books before and after the event.

The BAC Sunday Cinema Series returns with more pre-recorded film presentations of performances from the London stage. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, presented in the BAC Performance Hall on October 6, at 3 p.m. On November 3 at 3 p.m., BAC will host a screening of 42nd Street. The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center is open one hour before any ticketed event and is always free and open to the public.

Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. For more information, visit BardoArtsCenter.WCU.edu.