Benefit for Helpmate: Sisters Doin’ It For Ourselves!

A benefit for Helpmate, a Buncombe County nonprofit that provides support and shelter for victims of domestic violence, will take place on Thursday, June 6, at Diana Wortham Theatre. Sisters Doin’ It For Ourselves! will feature internationally acclaimed lesbian comedienne Elvira Kurt with music performances by Tina and Her Pony, Kathryn O’Shea and the drummers of Wild Bodema. Performances start at 7 p.m. at Diana Wortham Theatre.

Lisa Garrett, who volunteers as relief staff for the Helpmate women’s shelter, is co-organizing the event with Anya Robyak. Garrett was inspired to use her event skills to help relieve some of the financial stress under which Helpmate operates. “My intention is to create the space for folks to come be moved by a night of female-led entertainment in a way that generates significant financial support for Helpmate women’s shelter, which supports women growing strong again, which then supports Asheville’s strength—a powerful web of dynamic effect,” she says. “For two hours, I want women to be on stage, front and center, to model the strength and connective influence we all have for and with one another, victim or not.”