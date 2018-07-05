Benefit for Puerto Rico Teachers Federation

On Saturday, July 7, five local bands will perform at Salvage Station as part of Resist! A Benefit to Fight Unnatural Disasters. The event is organized by Pop! Ed, a collective of young WNC activists. Proceeds from the benefit will go to support the Federación de Maestros de Puerto Rico, a teachers’ union that works to protect public education in Puerto Rico. “After Hurricane Maria, the Federación’s organizing had to transform,” says Jae Slaughter, a co-organizer with Pop! Ed. “When schools were shut down and homes were under water, the Federación went door to door bringing food and supplies to affected students and their families. In the midst of all this rebuilding work, they simultaneously had to fight against their own government, which began attempting to shut down public schools.”

The benefit starts at 6 p.m. with access to children’s activities, education booths and the opportunity to meet with representatives from several community partners, including Hood Huggers International and Atlantic Coast Pipeline Resistance. Music begins at 8 p.m. with a performance by soul singer-songwriter Jonathan Santos. Hip-hop ensemble Natural Born Leaders will headline the event.

Slaughter calls Hurricane Maria an “unnatural disaster” because “more lives were lost as the result of poor human action, as opposed to the initial devastation wrought by the hurricane itself,” she says. “Because Asheville is simultaneously a booming tourist economy and a city composed of smart, organized locals, we think our city occupies a unique position to be on the forefront of this battle.”

Salvage Station is located at 466 Riverside Drive in Asheville. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit salvagestation.com.