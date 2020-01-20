Blue Ridge Orchestra: Kickshaws and Quiddities

The Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) celebrates Leap Year with Kickshaws and Quiddities, an unusual program of modern, contemporary and classical works, at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at Asheville’s Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. The concerts feature two BRO musicians as soloists: principal cello Mandy Guilfoyle performing Jacque Ibert’s Concerto for Cello and Wind Instruments, and Carlton Alexander performing Percival’s Sicilienne for Strings and English Horn.

Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A major, a piece with rhythm, grace and intensity, is next on the program. “Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 matches the number of days in February and we honor the oddness of the year with performances of an unconventional cello concerto, a rare solo for English horn, and one of the most unusual symphony movements ever composed,” says BRO music director Milton Crotts.

The afternoon ends with the Finale of Haydn’s Farewell Symphony, a fitting work for what will be Crotts’ final concert with BRO. Having served as the organization’s music director since 2011, he ends his tenure in February in order to join the Humanities Faculty at Xing Wei College, in Shanghai, China.

“The Blue Ridge Orchestra has had the privilege of performing under the expert baton of Dr. Milton Crotts for nine years,” says BRO president Deb Kenney. “The orchestra and Asheville area music lovers are forever indebted to him for the many inspired concerts he has created through his musicianship and charismatic leadership. With bittersweet emotions, we congratulate and wish him great success in his next adventure in music in Shanghai.”

Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church is located at 789 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville. Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 Friends of the Orchestra; $5 students. They may be purchased at BlueRidgeOrchestra.org.