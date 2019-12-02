Blue Ridge Orchestra Revels! 2019

BRO Revels! returns this year with the full 55-piece Blue Ridge Orchestra (BRO) in concerts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, in UNC Asheville’s Lipinsky Auditorium. Music director Milton Crotts will conduct the BRO’s annual celebration of winter holidays, including Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves.

“BRO Revels! is a celebration of the winter solstice, Christmas, Hanukkah and the coming of the new year,” says Crotts. “Conceptually, this allows for diverse programming such as last year’s concert with a chamber orchestra and a professional fiddle-banjo duo versus this year’s full orchestra program of sacred, classical and pops music.”

The BRO winds will perform Gustav Holst’s Choral Fantasy on Old Carols followed by the full orchestra’s rendition of A Canadian Brass Christmas. Guest soprano Megan McConnell returns to the BRO for selections from Fantasia on Christmas Carols and the Pie Jesu from Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem.

A highlight of the program is the orchestra’s performance of Leonard Bernstein’s quirky Overture to Candide, composed in 1956. Next, Ottorino Respighi’s haunting Adoration of the Magi again showcases the BRO wind section. Following McConnell’s rendition of the Celtic favorite, Winter, Fire, and Snow, the concerts close with Pops Hoedown and the holiday classic Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson.

“What music director Milton Crotts has accomplished with our signature theme of Revels! is to provide a new and different experience every year, and yet one that remains focused on reveling in the true spirit of the winter season and holidays,” says BRO president Deb Kenney. “Please join us at Revels! 2019!”