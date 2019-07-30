BMC Season Finale and Postseason Concerts

Although the Brevard Music Center (BMC) Summer Festival is drawing to a close, some of its biggest concerts are still to come. Season finale weekend begins Friday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. with a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, followed by a concert on Saturday, August 3, at 7:30 p.m. featuring Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite, and finally, a powerful performance of Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony on Sunday, August 4, at 3 p.m.

“Season Finale Weekend showcases the very best of what BMC has to offer,” says Jason Posnock, BMC’s director of artistic planning and educational programs. “Each concert spotlights our talented students, wonderful artist faculty and renowned guests.”

Post-season, the center switches gears with a concert by Lyle Lovett and His Large Band on Thursday, August 8, at 7:30 p.m. Lovett, whose music career spans 14 albums and includes four Grammy Awards, presents a fusion of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

“Lovett is standing the test of time by writing ageless music and songs that tell a great story,” says the concert’s coordinator John Felty, of Mountain Song Productions. “With a voice that is uniquely his own, there is no mistaking Lovett when you hear him.”

On Saturday, August 17, at 7:30 p.m., BMC presents Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Concert, the culmination of Fleck’s camp hosting more than 120 aspiring banjo players. The concert is an eclectic presentation highlighting the versatility and varying styles of the banjo and featuring Fleck and fellow instructors Tony Trischka, Noam Pikelny, Kristen Scott Benson and Alan Munde. The evening also includes guest musicians Bryan Sutton on guitar, Sierra Hull on mandolin, and an ensemble of all the campers. “Fleck is debatably the most influential banjo player ever,” says Felty. “Not only is he a virtuoso, he is an innovator, an explorer and a visionary.”

Performances take place at BMC’s Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium. Lawn tickets for most concerts start at $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BrevardMusic.org, call the BMC Box Office at 828.862.2105, or visit the BMC Box Office at Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium (349 Andante Lane, Brevard).