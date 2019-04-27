Brevard Music Center Gears Up for Summer Festival

Brevard Music Center (BMC), led by artistic director Keith Lockhart, prepares for a season of exceptional performances at the 2019 BMC Summer Festival. A combination of gifted young musicians and some of the most celebrated names in music will perform across an array of genres, including classical, pops, jazz, bluegrass, and rhythm and blues. The season includes concerts by R&B legends The Temptations and The Four Tops; The Ambassador of The Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein; and multi-GRAMMY Award winners David Sanborn, Lyle Lovett and Béla Fleck.

“Brevard believes that multi-genre music has a place on our stages and in our curriculum,” says Jason Posnock, director of artistic planning and educational programs at BMC. “Our BMC Presents series of non-classical concerts broadens our appeal and welcomes audiences of all ages and preferences to our beautiful campus and concert venue.”

The season opens with a night devoted exclusively to the music of Tchaikovsky, directed by acclaimed conductor JoAnn Falletta and featuring virtuoso violinist Chee-Yun. Falletta, who serves as music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, is principal guest conductor of BMC.

“The opening program is as exciting and enjoyable for the audience as it is important for our students,” says Posnock. “This is foundational orchestral repertoire that will captivate new and seasoned concert-goers alike.”

The season’s symphony and chamber concerts will include Brahms’s Symphony No. 4, Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, as well as the return of The Shanghai Quartet in year two of their esteemed Beethoven Cycle and the BMC Camerata in Dvorák’s beloved Serenade for Strings. Opera fans can look forward to fully staged productions of Susannah, Roméo et Juliette and Die Fledermaus.

BMC’s annual two-week Festival Within a Festival also returns to the lakeside campus this summer, honoring American composer Aaron Copland. Appalachian Spring, the Clarinet Concerto, and the Sextet, as well as BMC’s production of Copland and Mexico with music, multi-media and film experiences curated by cultural historian Joseph Horowitz, will be featured. The season concludes with Mahler 2, an impassioned and apocalyptic work led by Keith Lockhart with hundreds of musicians and singers on the Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium stage.

“Whether it’s a concert with Michael Feinstein, or a complete performance of Raiders of the Lost Ark with live music, both are incredibly crowd-pleasing, as well as valuable educational experiences,” says Posnock.