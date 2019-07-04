Brevard Music Center Summer Festival Highlights

The Brevard Music Center (BMC) summer festival is in full swing with performances spanning a multitude of genres and musical tastes. BMC artistic director and alumnus Keith Lockhart, principal conductor of the Boston Pops and chief guest conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, presides over the 12-week event, including the two-week Festival Within a Festival honoring Aaron Copland. The Copland celebration launches Monday, July 8, and features the symphonic and chamber masterworks Appalachian Spring, the Clarinet Concerto, and the Sextet.

“We are a very young country from a cultural perspective,” says Lockhart. “Copland’s work is fundamental to our understanding of the entirety of American music.”

Other BMC summer festival highlights include Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, Dvorák’s Serenade for Strings and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, as well as the return of The Shanghai Quartet in year two of their esteemed Beethoven Cycle. Other returning favorites are Pendergrast Patriotic Pops Fourth of July concert and a showing of Raiders of the Lost Ark with a live symphony performing the Academy Award-winning score. Opera fans will enjoy the recital Broadway in Brevard: An Evening of Frank Loesser Favorites.

On August 4, the season finale performance of Mahler 2, the composer’s impassioned and apocalyptic Resurrection Symphony, closes the festival as Lockhart leads hundreds of orchestral and choral artists on the stage.