Celebrate Jazz with Hendersonville JAM

The Arts Council of Henderson County, in association with The Center for Art & Inspiration, presents the inaugural Henderson County Jazz Appreciation Month (Hendersonville JAM). The event will feature both local and national artists across multiple venues in Henderson County. Hendersonville JAM appears in conjunction with the Smithsonian’s Jazz Appreciation Month throughout April 2019.

“The Center for Art & Inspiration artistic director Jeanie Linders suggested the idea,” says Arts Council of Henderson County president Josh Dunkin. “More and more artists and venue owners have contacted us and are thrilled to be involved.”

The National Museum of American History created JAM in 2001 to draw the public’s attention to the glories of jazz as both a historical and living treasure. Dunkin and Linders hope to do the same on a local level, spotlighting WNC jazz artists and welcoming nationally touring acts.

“The jazz scene in Western North Carolina is vibrant,” says Dunkin. “Wayne Banks, Wendy Jones, Jason DeCristofaro and Richard Shulman, among many others, are booking shows all over on a regular basis.”

The Center for Art & Inspiration will host two performances of the Big Band musical IN THE MOOD: a 1940’s Musical Revue, an internationally touring production now in its 25th year. The shows take place on Thursday, April 4, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Bo Thomas Auditorium. Discounts are available for veterans and groups.

Hendersonville JAM performers include the Michael Jefry Stevens Quartet, Derek McCoy Duo, Wayne Banks Trio, Mr. Jimmy, Ruth Cooney Quartet, The Dan Keller Trio, Joseph Herbst Quartet, Wendy Jones Quartet, Jukebox Night, and Elise Pratt and Mike Holstein. The bands will be hosted by Sanctuary Brewing Company, Southern Appalachian Brewery and Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards at Flat Rock.

For tickets and more information, visit TheCenterAI.com or acofhc.org, email acofhc@bellsouth.net or call 828.693.8504.