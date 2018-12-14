Celebration Singers of Asheville Holiday Musical

Celebration Singers of Asheville will present a production of Yes, Virginia: The Musical on Sunday, December 16, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church in downtown Asheville. Celebration Singers of Asheville is a nonprofit, auditioned chorus for singers as young as second grade and extending through high school. Endorsed by Asheville Choral Society and Asheville Lyric Opera, Celebration Singers of Asheville has performed at the Grove Park Inn and Carnegie Hall in New York.

The youth chorus has performed this production twice since Celebration Singers of Asheville was founded 12 years ago. The story, set in New York in 1897, follows a young girl who is wondering about the existence of Santa Claus. “It is suitable for all ages with the theme of giving, sharing, believing at this holiday season,” says founding artistic director Ginger Haselden. “I am constantly motivated by these talented young people to bring the highest quality of performing arts to their world and ours.” The students are also very excited for their holiday musical performance. “Being part of Yes, Virginia gives me a chance to explore new depths of my personality,” says chorus member Laine Lingle.

First Congregational Church is located at 20 Oak Street. Admission is by donation; children attend free. For more information about the Celebration Singers of Asheville, visit SingAsheville.org.