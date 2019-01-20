Center for Cultural Preservation Presents The Kruger Brothers

The Center for Cultural Preservation (CCP) invites you to start the New Year with the Kruger Brothers in concert on Saturday, January 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bo Thomas Auditorium in Flat Rock. The performance is part of CCP’s Keeping the Fires Burning series featuring musicians, authors and heritage preservation leaders who are working to keep mountain culture alive.

“Sometimes it takes someone from outside the area to help us deepen our connections to the region,” says CCP executive director David Weintraub. “This is certainly the case with the Kruger Brothers, who hail from Switzerland yet through their own take on Americana music have helped all of us hear traditional greats such as Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs in a new light.”

Jens and Uwe Kruger, who moved to the US in 2002, are based in Wilkesboro. They have performed professionally with bass player and New York City native Joel Landsberg since 1995. The trio combines components of American folk and jazz with classical European styles to recreate mountain music with their own distinctive sound.

Funds from the concert will go toward post-production costs of the new film River Heroes of the South, to be released in Spring 2019. “The Kruger Brothers agreed to do this benefit concert because they were taken by the film’s concept,” says Weintraub. “The better connected we are with our rivers and streams, the less likely they are to face the industrial pollution and neglect of the past.”

Bo Thomas Auditorium is located at 180 West Campus Drive, Flat Rock. Tickets are $20–$25. To purchase, visit SaveCulture.org.