Cirque Musica Presents Crescendo with ASO

By Natasha Anderson

The Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) celebrates New Year’s Eve with a performance of Cirque Musica’s Crescendo, on Monday, December 31, at 8 p.m. at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville. The show pairs thrilling acts by jugglers, contortionists, acrobats and other cirque performers with orchestral favorites, including classical and popular, performed by the ASO.

“People are always looking for unique ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve—fireworks, club nights, ballroom dancing, ball drops,” says ASO executive director David Whitehill. “We feel bringing the magic of cirque to the concert hall is a particularly special way to ring in the New Year.”

Crescendo’s musical program includes highlights from many beloved works including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals, Ravel’s Bolero and Holst’s The Planets. ASO music director Darko Butorac will conduct. “Combining cirque artists’ amazing feats of strength, stamina, agility and grace with classical music favorites will show just how vivid the experience of live symphonic music can be,” says Whitehill.

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium is located at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville. Single tickets for the New Year’s Eve concert are $32–$85, depending on seating section (reduced youth pricing is available). Season subscriptions and ticket packages are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at AshevilleSymphony.org, by phone at 828.254.7046, in person at the Asheville Symphony offi ce at 27 College Place, Suite 100, or at the U.S. Cellular Center Box Office.