Dark Comedy at SART: The Lyons

The Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre announces the sixth show of its 45th season, Nicky Silver’s The Lyons, running Thursday, August 8, through Sunday, August 18, at Mars Hill University’s historic Owen Theatre. Performances take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

“I think it is profoundly important to support new writers and bring fresh material to WNC,” says SART producing artistic director Amanda Sayles. “This show had great success on Broadway, treating audiences to relevant subject material while providing deep belly laughs and fun.”

The savagely funny play doles out love, bile and co-dependence in equal measure in the story of Ben Lyons, a dying man whose family gathers around him in the hospital. No longer constrained by manners, Ben says whatever he wishes as his wife plans for a future free of her 40-year loveless marriage. Their two children, burdened with their own problems, don’t hold back their emotions or words as the family goes at it like possums in a burlap bag.

“There’s nothing more thrilling than the opportunity to dive into a rich, contemporary play that manages to combine hysterical sarcasm and comedy with a beautiful heart that reminds us what family really means,” says The Lyons director Tyler Adcock.