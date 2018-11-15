David Holt and Josh Goforth in Concert November 17

The Center for Cultural Preservation (CCP) presents David Holt and Josh Goforth in concert on Saturday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Bo Thomas Auditorium in Flat Rock. Their performance is part of CCP’s Keeping the Fires Burning series featuring musicians, authors and heritage preservation leaders who are working to keep mountain culture alive.

“There’s no better way to learn the cultural and musical history of Western North Carolina than a Holt/Goforth concert,” says CCP executive director David Weintraub. Holt is recognized as one of the nation’s foremost folk musicians and storytellers. The four-time Grammy Award winner has been collecting and performing music of the old time Southern mountaineers for 35 years. He strives to push the boundaries of traditional music as well as keep the older styles alive.

“Mountain music is continually changing,” says Holt. “There are always new songs, tunes, styles and techniques that become part of it and keep the music fresh, fun and relevant.”

Goforth is a Grammy Award nominee descended from generations of mountain musicians. He began performing in church at age four and has since learned to play ten different instruments by ear. Goforth has toured all over the US, Europe and Japan.

“Playing with Josh makes the circle complete because he is related to the folks I learned from, who were around before his time,” says Holt. “Playing music with him is always exciting and fun for me and the audience.”

The Holt/Goforth concert is a fundraiser for CCP’s documentary-in-progress River Heroes of the South.

Bo Thomas Auditorium is located at 180 West Campus Drive, Flat Rock. Tickets are $20–$25. To order tickets or learn more, visit SaveCulture.org or call 828.692.8062.