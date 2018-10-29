Diana Wortham Theatre Presents BLINDSIDE

By Natasha Anderson

Diana Wortham Theatre (DWT) presents the award-winning solo storytelling-multimedia-dance show BLINDSIDE in an evening performance on Friday, November 2, at 8 p.m. The show features Stéphanie Morin- Robert in a deeply personal account of her childhood as a feisty 7-year-old surviving cancer while wielding her glass eye as a superpower.

“I love when we are able to present an artist in their truest and most human form, without flashy special effects or spectacle,” says DWT’s managing director Rae Geoffrey. “It allows the artist and audience to enjoy a raw connection that transcends simple entertainment.”

Morin-Robert is a Canadian interdisciplinary artist, producer and critic whose work is devoted to breaking boundaries. Having struggled with both her health and insecurities as a child, she discovered at an early age that performance, creativity and humor helped her cope with her situation and come to terms with her disability. “Laughter is extremely contagious,” says Morin-Robert. “I’m proud that I’ve managed to turn something so traumatic and difficult into something utterly delightful and hilarious.”

By combining contemporary performance with storytelling, Morin-Robert creates intelligent content while cultivating simplicity, accessibility and a direct relationship with the audience. Her company For Body and Light, a collaboration with spoken word artist Ian Ferrier, has created three productions that merge storytelling and dance. Though all were successful, BLINDSIDE has been a particularly life-changing experience for Morin-Robert, who uses her story to help facilitate understanding, empathy, vulnerability and trust, as well as to normalize conversations about disability, differences and other difficult subjects. Using humor and revealing personal details throughout her performance, Morin-Robert encourages and challenges audience members to move outside of their comfort zones and talk frankly about subjects often considered taboo.

“When I first started performing this show, I was extremely nervous, due to how honest and vulnerable the stories are,” says Morin-Robert. “I’ve since toured it more than 100 times, and I’m thankful for how well it’s been received by audiences and critics across North America.”

BLINDSIDE was recently awarded Most Outstanding Production at the London Fringe Festival and Outstanding Original Work at the Ottawa Fringe Festival.

A special Q & A session with Morin-Robert will take place after the 8 p.m. performance.

DWT is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue, in Asheville. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20–$35. BLINDSIDE is also presented as part of the Matinee Series for students and families on Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the 10 a.m. show are $10 for individuals and $9 for groups of eleven or more. Teachers that may need help covering the cost of admission for students can apply for assistance through the Y.E.S. Fund. Both Matinee Series order forms and Y.E.S. Fund applications can be accessed at DWTheatre.com. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit DWTheatre.com or call 828.257.4530.