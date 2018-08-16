DWT Announces 2018/2019 Matinee Series

Each season, more than 10,000 students visit Diana Wortham Theatre (DWT) for its Matinee Series, experiencing entertaining, professional, often curriculum-related shows at an affordable cost. From theater to professional dance, world-class acrobatics to worlds of illusion, the popular Matinee Series thrills and delights children, teens, families, teachers and youth groups throughout Western North Carolina, from October to April.

“We’re so excited to announce the selections for the 2018/2019 Matinee Series,” says DWT’s managing director Rae Geoffrey. “Not only do many of these shows bring classroom lessons to life, they inspire creativity and expand horizons for local children, families and students, many of whom have never before seen a live production.”

Performances include Theatreworks USA in We the People (grades 4–8), Freedom Train (grades 3–9) and The Magic School Bus (grades K–5); Warehouse Theatre in The Tempest (grades 6–12); Soul Street Dance (grades 1–12); The New Chinese Acrobats (grades 6–12); and Ballet Hispánico (grades 2–12).

“The shows cover curriculum topics across the K-12 range, enhancing lessons learned in textbooks and imparting life lessons in culture, empathy and social skills,” says Geoffrey.

For a complete list of performances, visit dwtheatre.com. Call 828.257.4530 for individual and group sales. Groups may e-mail boxoffice@dwtheatre.com with any questions. Please note that all group reservations will require a deposit. Teachers who may need help covering the cost of admission for students can apply for assistance through The Y.E.S. Fund. Both Matinee Series order forms and Y.E.S. Fund applications can be accessed at dwtheatre.com.