DWT Presents David Myles

By Natasha Anderson

Canadian singer-songwriter David Myles brings his timeless music and diverse talent to Diana Wortham Theatre in concert on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. Myles and his band—guitarist Alan Jeffries and stand-up bass player Kyle Cunjak—will perform tunes with elements of everything from contemporary pop to folk and roots music to hip-hop in an energetic show with a down-to-earth, humorous vibe.

“I’ve never shied away from being an entertainer,” says Myles. “I love putting on a show and I strive to make it accessible and fun for everyone, whether they know my music or not.”

Myles is an independent artist whose style has often been labeled “folk jazz,” although he prefers to simply call it roots music. He has gained an increasingly large audience since his first album, Together and Alone, came out in 2005. Following the release of his second album, Things Have Changed, he was exposed to a national and international audience through festival and club touring. He has now produced more than a dozen records.

“My newest album, Real Love, was very much influenced by the early days of rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly,” says Myles. “I love older records, particularly from the ‘50s and early ‘60s. That’s the kind of energy I’m going after, but in a contemporary way.”

Myles has garnered a number of prestigious nominations and awards, including a JUNO (Canada’s version of a Grammy) and multiple Music Nova Scotia and East Coast Music Association awards. High-profile music placements around the globe include the U.S. hit series Parenthood and Australia’s popular Packed to the Rafters. He has had numerous collaborations, most recently with the Latin Grammy award-winning Alex Cuba on In 1 2 3 4. In 2014, he became the host of CBC’s East Coast Music Hour, a radio program and web portal dedicated to Atlantic Canadian music and music makers.

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Tickets are $35, $30 for students and $20 for children 12 and under. Student rush day-of-show tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at dwtheatre.com or by calling 828.257.4530